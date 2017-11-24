Lost teddy bear gets 200-mile flight back to young owner

Teddy was left at @EDI_Airport by accident on Mon 😢



Following a FB plea by mum Donna, one of our cabin crew Kirsty Walter came to the rescue! He was shown some TLC (teddy loving care) on a flight to @KOIAirport last night & Summer was delighted to be reunited with Teddy! 🐻❤️ pic.twitter.com/UMcRAuk7P4 — Loganair (@FlyLoganair) November 23, 2017

Amid the hustle and bustle of the holiday travel season, one European airline went above and beyond to return a lost teddy bear to its young owner.Four-year-old Summer lost track of her beloved Teddy while going through the security checkpoint at Scotland's Edinburgh Airport and didn't notice until after her flight had already taken off. Summer's mom posted a plea to help find Teddy in several local Facebook groups, and her message caught the attention of Loganair cabin crew member Kristy Walter.Walter called on her colleagues at Edinburgh Airport, who found Teddy in the airport's lost and found.The airline then gave Teddy his own seat on Flight 1750 with direct service right back to Summer. Loganair says they gave teddy lots of TLC - "Teddy loving care" - including free snacks, a tour of the cockpit and an escort to the terminal to find Summer.Photos of the reunion posted on social media show a beaming Summer, who one day hopes to be a flight attendant."It was wonderful to see Teddy back in the company of Summer and we're pleased to have played a role. Loganair prides itself on bringing everyone, including Teddy, home for Christmas," Loganair commercial director Kay Ryan said of the heartwarming story.