Low income energy assistance funds still available

(FILE)

DURHAM (WTVD) --
North Carolina residents who may need help to pay for heating expenses can access financial assistance from the federally funded Low Income Assistance Program (LIEAP) offered through the NC Department of Social Services.

LIEAP funds, accessed through application and approval, provide a one-time annual payment to help eligible families cover their heating expenses. This annual resource will be available until March 31, 2016 or until funds are exhausted.

Residents can submit a LIEAP application at their local county Social Services Building.

Resources are available to all residents, including elderly persons, age 60 and older, or disabled persons receiving services through the Division of Aging and Adult Services (DAAS). Disabled persons are defined as receiving Supplemental Social Security Income, Social Security Disability, or Veterans Administration disability.

Interested residents should prepare for the application process, by collecting required supporting documents and bringing them along to submit with the LIEAP application. Applicants must bring a valid social security number for each household member, verification of all house hold income, and a copy of their heating bill with the account number. Clients must have a heating source such as Duke Energy in order to be eligible.

For more information on LIEAP or to locate a Social Services Building in NC by county click HERE
