RALEIGH (WTVD) --According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 28 people die as a result of drunk driving crashes every day in America. That's one person every 53 minutes.
The holiday season can be one of the most dangerous times on the road, with 26% of last year's fatalities happening in November and December. That's why Mothers Against Drunk Drivers is holding its annual Tie One On for Safety Campaign.
The campaign encourages people to tie a red ribbon on their car as a reminder not to drink and drive. MADD also offers tips for party hosts on how to encourage their guests to drink responsibly.
Click here for more information.