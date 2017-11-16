According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 28 people die as a result of drunk driving crashes every day in America. That's one person every 53 minutes.The holiday season can be one of the most dangerous times on the road, with 26% of last year's fatalities happening in November and December. That's why Mothers Against Drunk Drivers is holding its annual Tie One On for Safety Campaign.The campaign encourages people to tie a red ribbon on their car as a reminder not to drink and drive. MADD also offers tips for party hosts on how to encourage their guests to drink responsibly.