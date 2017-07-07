SOCIETY

Malala Yousafzai joins Twitter after graduating from secondary school

"On and off Twitter, I'm fighting for girls -  will you join me?​" - Malala Yousafzai (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Photo)

Women's rights and education activist Malala Yousafzai has graduated from secondary school and she turned to Twitter to commemorate her last day of class.



On Twitter, Yousafzai shared her plan to meet girls in the Middle East, Africa and Latin America with her Girl Power Trip program.

