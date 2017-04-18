SOCIETY

Man has been writing 5 thank-you notes a day

John Israel wants to make a positive impact on other people's lives with his thoughtful thank-you notes. (CCG)

John Israel wanted to make a positive impact on other people's lives. That's why the 33-year-old has been writing five thank you notes per day to the people in his life.

"I've had a lot of positive experiences giving them and receiving them, and I was like, 'I want to do that every day,'" Israel told ABC News.

The idea came to Israel when he was attending a personal growth seminar. If he keeps his note-writing habit up through the end of the year, he'll have written 1,825 notes. Israel's kind gesture inspired one of his friends, Nick Hemmert, to also write thank-you cards.

"It's been really fun," Hemmert told ABC News. "We really need this right now in a lot of different ways - to realize that there are other people out there who care about what we do and to show that with a dollar's worth of money and a card. It's really cool."
