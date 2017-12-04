SOCIETY

Man meets 81-year-old he befriended on 'Words with Friends'

EMBED </>More Videos

Joe Torres has the heartwarming story of a 22-year-old man who traveled to Florida to meet an 81-year-old woman he befriended on 'Words with Friends'

WABC
WEST PALM BEACH, Florida --
It was a heartwarming meeting between two people who built a friendship by playing the online game 'Words with Friends.'

A man named Spencer who is from Harlem in New York and in his 20s met a woman named Roz who is in her 80s and lives in Florida. Spencer tweeted they have played more than 300 games together.


Thanks to the pastor of Riverside Church in Morningside Heights, they finally met face-to-face. The pastor arranged for a meeting in West Palm Beach on Friday.

Now their story has gone viral.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
society
Load Comments
SOCIETY
High School cheerleader defies gravity in epic stunt
Los Angeles, NYC, London chase growing mass of sex cases
Texas girl asks Santa for a nap for Christmas
Instagram's most-liked pics, most-followed celebs of 2017
More Society
Top Stories
Man charged in Mariah Woods' death to face judge
Fire guts Johnston County home, forces family out
Pedestrian struck, killed in Raleigh
Is your weather app saying snow?
18-year-old man confesses to molesting 50 kids
Bullying leads to 13-year-old girl's suicide, family says
Met Opera suspends conductor after alleged sexual misconduct
Police: 1 injured in Raleigh shooting
Show More
Triangle protesters call GOP tax reform bill a scam
Eleven-year-old dies in Wendell car crash
CVS pushes into insurance with $69 billion Aetna bid
Duke will leave Robert E. Lee statue site empty for a year
Los Angeles, NYC, London chase growing mass of sex cases
More News
Top Video
ALE agents conduct statewide alcohol raids
Wake Forest races past Garner for state title berth
NC 'Tree of Life' shines light on deadly, senseless crashes
Pastor pulls gun on suspect; suspect later apologizes
More Video