SOCIETY

Man pays off dozens of strangers' layaway bills at toy store

The front of the new combined Toys "R" Us and Babies "R" Us store is seen in Elizabeth, N.J., in this Nov. 1, 2007 file photo. (AP photo/Mel Evans, File)

CHERRY HILL, N.J. --
A Secret Santa has spent more than $10,000 to pay for dozens of holiday layaway orders at a New Jersey toy store.

The good Samaritan, who identified himself as "Charlie K," went to the Toys R Us in Cherry Hill on Friday to do some shopping for his son.

While at the store, he decided to pay for 62 layaway orders of strangers - totaling $10,780 overall - and bought an additional $2,000 worth of items to give to Toys for Tots by having everyone who was inside the store pick out three toys to donate.

The man said he just wanted to "fulfill some Christmas wishes for people."

Shoppers who came to pick up some of the orders the man paid for said they were surprised and thankful.

ABC11 has decided to slowly reduce the number of stories on the website that have a comments section. We believe very strongly that our audience should have an opportunity to discuss and debate events in our world, however, we have not been able to moderate the comments as well as we would like. Instead of hosting a platform that could allow a few loud and ugly voices to dominate a conversation, we want to encourage everyone to join us on our social media platforms and speak out there. Facebook: facebook.com/ABC11 Twitter: twitter.com/ABC11_WTVD
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societygood newscommunityholidaychristmasshoppingfamilyfeel good
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Paramedics fulfill woman's dying wish to see the ocean
Lost teddy bear gets 200-mile flight back to young owner
Cyber Monday 2017 shopping guide
Over $300,000 now raised for homeless man who gave last $20 to stranger
More Society
Top Stories
Woman accidentally shot in Apex, say police
SUV crashes into Subway sandwich shop in Fuquay-Varina
Ivanka Trump: Malia Obama should be 'off limits' to media
Hunter fatally shoots woman walking dogs in New York field
Celebrities reignite fight to free woman in prison for life
Egypt raises death toll in Sinai mosque attack to 305
Teenager detained at Canada border; grandmother found dead
Oops! Test drive gone awry lands new Audi in Cary pond
Show More
NC DHHS data security incident could affect thousands
Police identify driver killed in Wade Avenue crash
1 person confirmed dead after plant explosion in Nash County
Driver killed in crash with tractor trailer in Fuquay-Varina
Police investigating bank robbery near Raleigh's Cameron Village
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: These long-time shelter dogs need homes!
Triangle places in National Gingerbread Competition
PHOTOS: North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival
PHOTOS: 2017 AMAs red carpet fashion
More Photos