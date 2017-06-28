Beau Greaves wasn't afraid to get his hands dirty to retrieve this big crab.
The wildlife enthusiast submerged his body to pull out the giant black crab from a hole in Queensland, Australia.
Greaves has lots of experience catching crabs but still has had a few unfortunate encounters in the past.
"Been bitten twice, nearly lost a finger and been close to having my wrist crushed," he wrote on Facebook, "but I guess the more you do it the better you get at it."
Man retrieves massive crab from hole
SOCIETY
More Society
Top Stories