Man surprises girlfriend with Christmas proposal

Logan Rondi's mom was proposed to by her boyfriend, Bucky, on Christmas, while Rondi caught the sweet moment on camera. Bucky had wrapped a piece of paper inside of a box. And he put that box inside of a box. And he did that a few more times.
Rondi shared the video on Twitter, along with a photo.
@jlrondi pic.twitter.com/MfBM9DSrKO— ?ogan rondi (@jlrondi) December 25, 2016
After Rondi's mom had gotten to the piece of paper and accepted the proposal, she was crying and they were both laughing.
Rondi said the happy couple met online and have been dating six years.