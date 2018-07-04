<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3706151" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Social media mocked Evan Wilt for the way he bit into a Kit Kat, but it was Wilt who got the last laugh when he used the chocolate treat to propose. (Haley Byrd; Penjari Photography via Storyful)