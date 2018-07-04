SOCIETY

Man teased on Twitter for how he ate a Kit Kat bar uses one to propose

EMBED </>More Videos

Social media mocked Evan Wilt for the way he bit into a Kit Kat, but it was Wilt who got the last laugh when he used the chocolate treat to propose. (Haley Byrd; Penjari Photography via Storyful)

WASHINGTON --
Weeks after he went viral for the way he ate a Kit Kat, a Washington man poked fun at the controversy he caused online by using the chocolate treat to propose to his girlfriend.

In late May, reporter Haley Byrd tweeted a widely circulated photo showing how her then-boyfriend Evan Wilt ate his first Kit Kat, which he bit right into in one piece without breaking the individual bars apart.

Social media went wild, poking fun at Wilt for throwing candy etiquette to the wind, but it was Wilt who got the last laugh.



On July 4, Byrd posted photos showing Wilt's marriage proposal from the day before. He got down onto one knee in front of the Washington Monument with Byrd's engagement ring hidden in a fake Kit Kat bar.

After Byrd accepted Wilt's proposal, the happy couple posed with an actual Kit Kat bar and later celebrated with a Kit Kat cake, though Byrd quipped in a tweet that Wilt "still doesn't know how to eat a Kit Kat."

Kit Kat later took to Twitter to reveal that the company helped Wilt pull off the candy-themed proposal by crafting a 3-D printed candy bar to "give him a break and help with his proposal."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfun stuffbuzzworthycandychocolateu.s. & worldwedding proposalsocial mediaWashington D.C.
Related
Is eating a Kit Kat like this a deal breaker?
SOCIETY
4th of July PSA: 'You're not a firework. Don't drive lit'
Man transforms lawn into American flag
Fun facts about 'The Star-Spangled Banner'
Celebrating Fourth of July: Best cities to let freedom ring
More Society
Top Stories
Raleigh Police conduct death investigation at Brier Creek home
Raleigh celebrates July 4th at new location
911 calls released in deadly Fayetteville officer-involved shooting
'Their stories are now our stories' - new US citizens take their oath on July 4th
Woman climbs Statue of Liberty; Liberty Island evacuated
Could we see tropical storms in the near future?
Downtown Raleigh businesses hope for profitable 4th of July after losing street festival
Joey 'Jaws' Chestnut gobbles 74 hotdogs, setting new world record
Show More
Raleigh Police: 34-year-old woman voluntarily left, not kidnapped at Walmart
Rocky Mount police investigate homicide on S. Church Street
Festive families celebrate 4th of July in Wake Forest
National group joins fight over Silent Sam, buying Raleigh billboards
Viral Facebook post helps mother keep job while her child is on life support
More News