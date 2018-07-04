SOCIETY

Man transforms lawn into American flag

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 5 a.m. on July 4, 2018. (WPVI)

A man in Massachusetts has taken his patriotism to a whole new level for the 4th of July.

Arthur McCann has transformed his front lawn into a red, white and blue American flag.

It's complete with 50 stars and 13 stripes.

He used field paint, stencils and measuring tape to get the job done.

It only took him about two hours.

McCann says he just loves America and being creative.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyamerican flag4th of julyfeel goodMassachusetts
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Fun facts about 'The Star-Spangled Banner'
Celebrating Fourth of July: Best cities to let freedom ring
Fourth of July by the numbers
Seattle bans plastic straws; UK, other US cities moving that way
More Society
Top Stories
Raleigh Police: 34-year-old woman voluntarily left, not kidnapped at Walmart
Rocky Mount police investigate homicide on S. Church Street
National group joins fight over Silent Sam, buying Raleigh billboards
Viral Facebook post helps mother keep job while her child is on life support
Fisherman believes catch is huge bale of marijuana
Seattle bans plastic straws; UK, other US cities moving that way
Teen girl arrested in June death of 28-year-old Harnett County man
Fuquay Police: Arrest made after woman shot, thrown from car
Show More
Hurricanes proving they're serious this summer
Raleigh woman accused of stealing more than $135K from sick, elderly friend
Duke's David Cutcliffe as Mr. Incredible? Coming right up...
Cary tenant says unit's A/C problems put her small children at risk
Raleigh City Council approves millions to upgrade 440 Widening Project
More News