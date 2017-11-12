SOCIETY

New Braunfels man walks with cross in memory of church shooting victims

EMBED </>More Videos

Miguel Zamora has a cross to bear after the Texas church shooting. (KTRK)

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas --
A Texas man is on a special mission to pay his respects to the victims of the Sutherland Springs church shooting.

Miguel Zamora, of New Braunfels, is walking 40 miles to the First Baptist Church while carrying a huge cross.

He said he hoped to deliver the cross to the church to commemorate the 26 lives lost in last Sunday's violent shooting.

The cross has 26 stars to represent each of the people killed. It weighs about 150 to 200 pounds, Zamora says.

The man admitted to having reached the point of exhaustion, saying he's tired and his shoulder hurts.

But, he continues on his journey today to make sure Sutherland Springs doesn't grieve alone.

Texas governor calls for statewide day of prayer
EMBED More News Videos

It's been a week since the deadly church shooting in Sutherland Springs.

Texas church shooting victims honored, funeral held
EMBED More News Videos

Memorial for church shooting victims in Sutherland Springs set to open.

ABC11 has decided to slowly reduce the number of stories on the website that have a comments section. We believe very strongly that our audience should have an opportunity to discuss and debate events in our world, however, we have not been able to moderate the comments as well as we would like. Instead of hosting a platform that could allow a few loud and ugly voices to dominate a conversation, we want to encourage everyone to join us on our social media platforms and speak out there. Facebook: facebook.com/ABC11 Twitter: twitter.com/ABC11_WTVD

Related Topics:
societytexas newsTexas church shootingSan Antonio
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
NC family wants tougher distracted driving penalties
Cary family rediscovers relative's long-lost WWI memoir
World War II vets honored with medals they never received
Video: Rats battle over French fry in NYC subway station
More Society
Top Stories
Woman's vehicle falls several feet off of I-440 bridge
Man shot while standing outside his home in Durham
Multi-homicide being investigated in Lenoir County
NCNG's 105th Engineer Battalion returns from Puerto Rico
Fayetteville police investigate two armed robberies
Police chase ending in Durham results in crash
Police: Man charged in Fayetteville nightclub shooting
Texas church members gather for 1st time since attack
Show More
NC family wants tougher distracted driving penalties
Boy nearly dies after pencil stabs him from backpack
Woman shot on I-440 E in Raleigh in apparent road rage incident
Police: Reality TV star killed Coast Guardsman in wrong-way DWI crash
Fayetteville police searching for armed robbery suspect
More News
Top Video
Special tribute Raleigh Christmas Parade float
Leading the way into the Raleigh Christmas Parade
Cary family rediscovers relative's long-lost WWI memoir
Woman shot on I-440 E in Raleigh in apparent road rage incident
More Video