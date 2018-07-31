RALEIGH NEWS

Manager shocked after Eventbrite listing invites people to sex party at Raleigh hotel

A search for tickets to a popular holiday event led to a disturbing image for some people in our area.

A search for tickets to a popular holiday event led to a disturbing image for some people in our area.

The listing has been removed, but earlier Tuesday, a search for "holiday express" on the Eventbrite app turned up a post for a party that included a sexually explicit photo. The image showed several people who appeared to be engaged in sexual activity. The listing was for a sex party that cost $100 per ticket and claimed to be happening at a Raleigh hotel next month.

ABC11 reached out to the hotel and the general manager told us the event was never booked at their property, and that this is not the type of event they would ever book at their hotel. The general manager also thanked us for bringing this to the hotel's attention.

We also contacted Eventbrite. A spokesperson sent this statement in an email:

The event in question was removed by our Trust and Safety team. We ticket millions of events each year and always want to ensure our community has a safe and positive experience using Eventbrite. Sexually-explicit content is not allowed on our platform (more details can be found in Sections 8 of our Community Guidelines) and we take these violations very seriously.
Our community plays an essential role in helping to flag any concerning content on Eventbrite and we have tools in our product for people to easily report any event listing or content they believe is in violation. We review each report we receive and take swift action when necessary.
