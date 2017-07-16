SOCIETY

Mansion nail salon in Cypress features 2 nail bars and man cave

EMBED </>More Videos

Check out this nail-salon mansion, complete with man cave and bar

CYPRESS, Texas --
A massive chandelier and a grand double staircase greet you as you walk into large iron double doors of a two-story, mansion-type nail salon in Cypress.

Gossip & Co. Nail Spa has been the talk of social media, and it's not even open yet.

It's the second one and now the largest in the Cypress area owned by Steve and Lulu Nguyen. The first Gossip & Co. Nail Spa was named one of ABC13's top 10 nail spas in the Houston area in 2015.

On June 6, the spa posted a video and photos on Facebook showing the progress of its construction, and it quickly went viral. The post generated more than 4,300 shares and nearly 5,000 comments.

The overwhelming response isn't much of a surprise. The decor is elegant and clean, with lavish touches here and there.

Marble floors and custom-made furniture with granite tops can be seen throughout the 8,500 square foot building. Crystals dangle from the lamps on each manicure table, and white mosaic tile line the steps of the grand double staircase.

The spa has more than 2,000 colors to choose from, 70 pedicure chairs and a room just for the kiddos with Disney-themed chairs.

Perhaps one of the most unique features of the spa is the man cave.

"There's no other nail salon with a dedicated area for men," Steve said.
The man cave features several TV monitors, neon beer signs and a nail bar. Steve said he wanted men, who usually do not visit a nail spa, to feel like they can hang out.

As you walk up the staircase, you'll find couple areas that can be used with a friend or significant other. It overlooks the amazing view of the downstairs area, with a closer look of the elegant gray, coffered ceiling.

There are several parts of the spa that are entirely isolated or semi-isolated. Those are great for small and big parties.

At Gossip & Co. Nail Spa, you get the luxurious feel without the luxury price tag.

The grand opening is expected at the end of July, and with so much online chatter already, plan on getting there early if you want to check it out.

Go to the Gossip & Co. Facebook page for more information.

The address is 12603 Louetta Rd, Ste 100., in Cypress.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societynail salonnailsnail polishmansionviralbuzzworthybeautyCypress
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Rebuilding Fayetteville residents getting helping hand
Bill Clinton poses with Bush statues
Girl Scout Gold Award recipients honored
Bride gives father-daughter dance away to friend in need
More Society
Top Stories
Fayetteville crash causes power outage
Armed robbery reported at Cumberland Co. McDonald's
6 months in, record low job approval for Trump: Poll
Woman gives birth in rideshare car in California
Bookshop's story, decades in the making, nears the end
Former attorney general blasts NC district maps
Major insurance groups call part of health bill 'unworkable'
Show More
Large piece of scrap metal crushes van, driver survives
70-year-old veteran fired after trying to stop shoplifters
NY Times asks court to toss Sarah Palin lawsuit
White House hires attorney Ty Cobb to manage Russia response
Man charged with shooting at Cumberland County deputy
More News
Top Video
Bookshop's story, decades in the making, nears the end
Former attorney general blasts NC district maps
Rebuilding Fayetteville residents getting helping hand
Man hurt in Raleigh hit and run
More Video