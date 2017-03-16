SOCIETY

Local matchmaker helping singles find love in the Triangle

EMBED </>More News Videos

Angela Kelley is helping singles find love in the Triangle (WTVD)

By
APEX, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Looking for love? The singles scene is booming in the Triangle. At least, that's what local matchmaker Angela Kelley says.

If you're already dating online, Kelley says to keep at it - but she's proving you don't have to just swipe right to find the perfect match.

Kelley is always out and about in the Triangle, and she's always sizing people up.

"I do assess their manners, the behavior, their posture, their personality, whether or not they're smiling, their clothing, their choices," Kelley told ABC11 at a coffee shop in Apex. "Whether they're well-groomed. And all of that takes about five seconds."

Kelley started A+ Introductions in 2014. Her website has no profile pictures and she keeps her own database of about 100 singles.

"There are a tremendous number of singles here, and they are good quality people," Kelley explained. "This area tends to bring in lots of well-educated people."

Doctors, entrepreneurs, and professors have all come to Kelley. Her service starts with an interview, a background check, and a questionnaire.

"I look at personality traits and I look at their value system. And most of the time, if you can match those two things you're going to have a good candidate for a relationship."

She starts with her database of candidates. If she doesn't have a match, she goes to places around the Triangle to find out. She usually sets up a date in four to six weeks.

"I just remind people to have fun with it," Kelley shared. "To relax as much as possible and at the very worst case they've met someone new and they'll have a story to tell their friends."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyonline datingApex
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
British mail company launches David Bowie stamps into space
Things you didn't know about St. Patrick
McDonald's Corp. tweet insults President Trump
Say what? Python works as masseuse at German hair salon
More Society
Top Stories
Cooper vetoes bill making judge elections partisan
Elementary school put on lockdown because of police standoff
NC Senate bill would fine slow drivers in the left lane
NC schools implore Senate to pass class-size bill
Rolesville HS at center of another controversial video
20 new flu deaths reported last week in North Carolina
Gov. Cooper tours Hurricane Matthew's hardest hit areas
Show More
NC Senate Republicans propose billion dollar tax cut
Senator Burr: No indication Trump Tower was surveilled
Jury finds man guilty of murder in beating death of UNC professor
NCCU players get warm welcome home
Boy injured after being hit by Durham County school bus
More News
Top Video
Rolesville HS at center of another controversial video
NC Senate Republicans propose billion dollar tax cut
Jury finds man guilty of murder in beating death of UNC professor
Police crack down on St. Patrick's Day drunk drivers
More Video