APEX, North Carolina (WTVD) --Looking for love? The singles scene is booming in the Triangle. At least, that's what local matchmaker Angela Kelley says.
If you're already dating online, Kelley says to keep at it - but she's proving you don't have to just swipe right to find the perfect match.
Kelley is always out and about in the Triangle, and she's always sizing people up.
"I do assess their manners, the behavior, their posture, their personality, whether or not they're smiling, their clothing, their choices," Kelley told ABC11 at a coffee shop in Apex. "Whether they're well-groomed. And all of that takes about five seconds."
Kelley started A+ Introductions in 2014. Her website has no profile pictures and she keeps her own database of about 100 singles.
"There are a tremendous number of singles here, and they are good quality people," Kelley explained. "This area tends to bring in lots of well-educated people."
Doctors, entrepreneurs, and professors have all come to Kelley. Her service starts with an interview, a background check, and a questionnaire.
"I look at personality traits and I look at their value system. And most of the time, if you can match those two things you're going to have a good candidate for a relationship."
She starts with her database of candidates. If she doesn't have a match, she goes to places around the Triangle to find out. She usually sets up a date in four to six weeks.
"I just remind people to have fun with it," Kelley shared. "To relax as much as possible and at the very worst case they've met someone new and they'll have a story to tell their friends."
