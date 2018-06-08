SOCIETY

Meet Avocado Squirrel, Manhattan's most millennial wild animal

A hungry squirrel was spotted noshing on a ripe green avocado in a flowerbed near the corner of 73rd St. and Broadway in Manhattan. (Henry Zhang via Storyful)

Move over, Pizza Rat, there's a new hungry rodent in town.

But unlike Pizza Rat, Avocado Squirrel made a more heart-healthy nutritional choice and was spotted noshing on a ripe, green avocado.

Henry Zhang, who shot video of the animal in a flowerbed near the corner of 73rd St. and Broadway in Manhattan, said his rodent-chasing dog Almond led him directly to the snacking squirrel.

Commenters on social media pointed out that the squirrel (who must be a millennial based on its affinity for avocados) might enjoy the fruit more if it was spread on a piece of toast.
