ROYAL FAMILY

Meghan Markle dons chic look for first official event with Queen Elizabeth II

Meghan Markle attends Commonwealth Day celebrations at Westminster Abbey in London (Getty Images / Samir Hussein)

LONDON --
The royal family welcomed Prince Harry's fiancée, Meghan Markle, at her first official event with Queen Elizabeth II, two months before the couple weds.

Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge joined their soon-to-be sister in law for a Commonwealth Day celebration at Westminster Abbey in London.

Markle turned heads wearing a cream tailored coat by British designer Amanda Wakeley, a matching beret and navy dress designed by Stephen Jones, according to People. Jones was also a favorite of the late Princess Diana. Markle paired her chic look with navy pumps by Manolo Blahnik.

PHOTOS: Meghan Markle's style through the years


Markle was seated behind the queen and next to Prince Harry. Following the service she joined her fiancé and soon to be in-laws to meet with school children.

Commonwealth Day celebrates the Commonwealth of Nations, a group of 53 countries around the world that are former British territories. About 2,000 people were expected at this interfaith gathering in which the queen delivers a speech.

Although this marks her first official event with the queen, Markle has attended royal events since her engagement to Prince Harry, including the Royal Foundation Forum in February.

Markle is set to marry Prince Harry on May 19 at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. Members of the general public will be allowed to witness the arrival and departure of the bride and groom.
Waffle House worker captured in act of kindness
