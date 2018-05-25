ROYAL WEDDING

Meghan Markle, now the Duchess of Sussex, gets coat of arms from the queen that honors past, future

From a stunning wedding dress to a moving sermon, these were the standout moments from the royal wedding. (Yui Mok/pool photo via AP)

LONDON --
Kensington Palace has given details of the newly created Coat of Arms for the former Meghan Markle - an honor which is accorded by tradition to the nobility.


The Coat of Arms for the Duchess of Sussex, as she is now formally known, includes symbols that invoke the former actress' background and look to her future.

It features a blue background that represents the Pacific Ocean and golden rays of sunshine reminiscent of California, her home state in America. The shield includes three quills representing the power of words - a nod to her former website, which was used as a forum to discuss social issues.

A collection of golden poppies, California's state flower, sit on the grass beneath the shield together with wintersweet, which grows at Kensington Palace.
