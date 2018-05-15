ROYAL WEDDING

Meghan Markle's sister says their dad stressed out by press pack

EMBED </>More Videos

As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry prepare to walk down the aisle, here's a look at the details we know so far. (DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)

LONDON --
Meghan Markle's half sister said Tuesday that their retired father is under an "unbelievable" amount of stress because of relentless pressure from reporters and paparazzi hounding him at his home in Mexico.

Samantha Markle told the "Good Morning Britain" TV show that Thomas Markle recently panicked while driving on the highway because he was being followed by numerous press cars, what she called a "dangerous situation." She said reporters had also harassed him at his home and that he recently suffered a heart attack.

Thomas Markle, a retired cinematographer who worked in Hollywood for many years, is in his mid-70s. He is divorced from Meghan Markle's mother, Doria Ragland.

"He was so stressed out. They rented the house next to him in Mexico, four or five of them, he can't open his blinds, he can't go anywhere without being followed," she said. "Really, it's quite atrocious and intrusive and I think it's highly unethical."

She gave no dates for when any of those events took place.

There are now doubts about whether Thomas Markle plans to attend Saturday's royal wedding between his daughter and Prince Harry. He had been expected to walk Meghan Markle down the aisle at St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle. But he reportedly told the celebrity website TMZ that he is no longer planning to come to the wedding where 600 guests have been invited.

It was not immediately possible to reach Thomas Markle for comment and it's not clear if he may change his plans again in the next few days.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Monday night issued a statement asking for "understanding and respect" for Thomas Markle.

Markle's father, according to TMZ, has been embarrassed by the accusation that, in exchange for large sums of money, he staged photographs showing him getting measured for his wedding suit and making other preparations.

In a tweet a few days ago, Samantha Markle said she was the one who suggested her father contact photographers to get positive press for the family but she did not mention that topic on Tuesday.

Palace officials said last week that Meghan Markle's parents would have central roles in the wedding ceremony. Thomas Markle would walk his daughter down the aisle and her mother would drive with her daughter to the chapel.

In the days before the wedding, both of Meghan Markle's parents had been expected to meet with Queen Elizabeth II - Harry's grandmother - and other senior royals, including Harry's father, Prince Charles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyroyal familyroyalsu.s. & worldprince harrycelebrityentertainmentengagementcelebrity engagementsweddingRoyal Wedding
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The royal baby and the line to the British throne
Princess Eugenie announces engagement
The official royal engagement photos are here!
Royal wedding date announced
Meghan Markle's style through the years
Will & Kate's royal family through the years
ROYAL WEDDING
Dunkin' Donuts creates limited edition Royal Love Donut
The royal wedding of Princess Elizabeth and Philip Mountbatten
Everything to know about the royal wedding
Queen Elizabeth II formally signs off on royal wedding
More Royal Wedding
SOCIETY
California restaurant won't allow loud children inside
8-year-old on a mission to hug a police officer from all 50 states
Vote for Miss North Carolina People's Choice
Parents outraged over caged tiger at Florida prom
More Society
Top Stories
Police: Burlington man assaults girlfriend, flees with their 4-month-old
Man killed, woman critically injured in Fayetteville shooting
Young boy attacked by pit bull surprised with trip to Disney World
California restaurant won't allow loud children inside
Woman visits inmate, gets arrested on drug charges instead
Missing woman, abductor may be headed to NC, FL deputies say
Parents furious after son named 'Most Likely to Bomb the U.S.'
Fuquay-Varina police: Man ran over, killed 16-year-old who tried to take cell phone
Show More
David Tepper expected to sign Panthers purchase deal
2 injured in shooting on Bighorn Drive in Fayetteville
Waffle House choking incident on minds of frustrated Warsaw residents
Raleigh businesses may get big boost from teacher rally
Civil rights lawyers: Waffle House workers to blame for Warsaw choking incident
More News