SOCIETY

From history to food to holiday travel: Memorial Day weekend by the numbers

EMBED </>More Videos

Learn fun stats about Memorial Day weekend. (Shutterstock)

This weekend, Americans will travel to see relatives, participate in parades, and kick off summer fun with a whole lot of hot dogs.

Here's a look at Memorial Day weekend by the numbers, according to WalletHub.

HISTORY

Memorial Day, originally called Decoration Day, dates back to the Civil War. Its birthplace is disputed, as 25 American cities claim this title, according to WalletHub. The first state to officially recognize Memorial Day was New York in 1873.

PARADE

The National Memorial Day parade in Washington, D.C. will be watched by an anticipated 1.5 million television viewers on Monday. More than 1,000 active duty service members participate in the parade, as well as more than 30 high school marching bands.

TRAVEL

AAA's annual Memorial Day travel forecast predicts 2017 will be the busiest since 2005. More than 39 million Americans are expected to travel more than 50 miles from home, with 34.6 million of those travelers hitting the roads.

ACTIVITIES

One popular way to spend the weekend is taking advantage of deals in stores, which more than 40 percent of Americans said they are "likely" to do. WalletHub said shoppers can expect anywhere from 20 percent to 90 percent off of home goods and spring clothing. The personal finance site also put together a round-up of the best deals available from major retailers.

Another popular way to spend the weekend is to put on your running shoes. More than 200 running races are held each Memorial Day around the country, according to WalletHub.

FOOD

Memorial Day is one of the most popular holidays for cooking outdoors, second only to the Fourth of July. According to WalletHub, 75 percent of Americans plan to cook out this weekend.

The holiday is not only the unofficial start of summer, it's the start of hot dog season. Americans consume a grand total of 2 billion hot dogs from Memorial Day to Labor Day. That's 818 hot dogs per second.

Graphic and information by WalletHub.
Related Topics:
societytravelholiday travelAAAhot dog eatingmemorial daymilitarymarathonsshoppingdealsfood
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Bride has 92-year-old Marine uncle as her 'something blue'
Whoops! Houston man gives girlfriend bouquet of kale
Dad creates children's book series with Asian characters
Woman in wheelchair travels the globe
More Society
Top Stories
Former Durham student deported after struggle to stay
Emergency crews battle fire at Raleigh townhouse complex
2 charged in Raleigh triple shooting, murder
Man who kept woman in container guilty of 7 murders
Food stamp cuts: What Pres. Trump's budget means for NC
Body believed to be that of missing NC Uber driver
Durham Freeway closure stalls morning traffic
Show More
Community looking to replace destroyed fire department
Raleigh Police investigate bizarre shooting on I-40
Wake County faces affordable housing crisis
Show of support for club gets Fayetteville student expelled
Sheriff: 2-year-old girl pulled from Clayton pond has died
More News
Top Video
Emergency crews battle fire at Raleigh townhouse complex
Man who kept woman in container guilty of 7 murders
Watch: Tables turned on would-be robbers
2 charged in Raleigh triple shooting, murder
More Video