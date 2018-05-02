SOCIETY

Michigan Catholic school ends prom 'modesty poncho' plan

That was a Catholic high school's solution for girls who didn't follow its prom dress code (Credit: CNN)

DEARBORN, Mich. --
A principal at a Michigan Catholic high school has rescinded a plan to require female students to wear "modesty ponchos" at prom if their dresses are too revealing.

Some students and parents at Divine Child High School in Dearborn had called the policy a form of body shaming.

Principal Eric Haley issued a statement Tuesday through the Archdiocese of Detroit, saying that the ponchos were intended to remind students of the dress code, not to make them feel uncomfortable.

The ponchos will not be passed out at prom, he said.

The pink and patterned ponchos were previously on display inside the school with a note saying they would be handed to girls wearing dresses that violate the school's code. The length of the poncho suggests it's designed to cover cleavage.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The formal dress policy for the May 12 prom outlines that dresses cannot have plunging necklines or "cutouts below the traditional bra line," even if covered with mesh fabric. The school forbids exposed cleavage and visible midriffs, and a teacher will check for compliance at the door.

Theology teacher Mary Pat O'Malley came up with the "modesty poncho" idea.

"We are trying focus on the inner beauty and not draw attention to something that doesn't need attention drawn to it," O'Malley said. "It was really intended as a deterrent and a light-hearted one at that."

Haley said the school recognizes that the "modesty poncho" has drawn away from its goal of having students adhere to the dress code policy.

"We encourage our students to tailor their outfits or provide their own wraps or shawls that would meet our requirements," he said. "If necessary, we may also provide wraps and shawls, as we have done at school functions for many years."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypromcatholic schoolreligionMichigan
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
'Zombie-like' people seen doing drugs in California subway
Volunteers carry NC veteran who couldn't walk to wife's grave
Charlotte conductor to perform at royal wedding
Drivers use rock-paper-scissors game to settle traffic request
More Society
Top Stories
LOOK INSIDE: This bed & breakfast is 35 miles off NC's coast
Morrisville parents sound off about school proximity
Kanye calls slavery a 'choice'
CDC: Illnesses from tick, mosquito, flea bites have tripled
1-year-old hospitalized after beating at Indiana day care
Vet accused of smuggling heroin in puppies to NYC
Man broke into Taco Bell because he was drunk, hungry
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NJ woman pleads guilty to killing husband with fire extinguisher
Police: Cary teen with machete threatens to cut off neighbor's head
Family remembers slain grandmother as 'energetic, full of life'
Vigil held for Fayetteville woman murdered 4 years ago
Police: 3 young children drink vodka while left home alone
More News