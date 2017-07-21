SOCIETY

Mission seeks fans for needy families

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The summer heat is bearing down on central North Carolina this week, leaving some of us running for the cool comfort inside our homes.

However, not everyone has the option of turning on the air conditioning during a long hot day. That's why the folks at the Helping Hand Mission in Raleigh are asking for your help with their Operation Cool Off.

The initiative gives fans and air conditioners to the elderly, who are especially vulnerable to heat illnesses, and needy families in the area.

"It has been a sweltering summer so far and as the heat continues to climb its way to the top of the thermostat, many residents are calling and requesting fans and air conditioners to help beat the heat," said Sylvia Wiggins from Helping Hand.

Wiggins said donations have not been keeping up with the need at the Mission and many people are on a waiting list for a fan or an air conditioner.

They are asking that if you have a new or used fan or air conditioner to donate or would like to make a monetary donation towards the purchase of one please contact them.

Helping Hand can be reached by calling (919) 829-8048. You may also drop off donations at their location on 623 Rock Quarry Road in Raleigh. Their hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.
