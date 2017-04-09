MEDFORD, Oregon (WTVD) --Ever feel like your mom is always watching you? Well, now many Oregon drivers feel like their moms are with them while they're driving on Interstate 5... kind of.
In April, the Oregon Department of Transportation rolled out a new campaign that features freeway signs with mom-inspired advice like this sign that lit up I-5 on April 7.
Mom knows best. No #distracteddriving pic.twitter.com/vrkyf7mmNk— Oregon DOT (@OregonDOT) April 7, 2017
According to WSCO, the project, dubbed "Messages From Mom," includes a variety of messages such as, "Drop the phone because I said so, that's why" and "Put the phone away, I'm going to count to 3."
The department says the signs are trying to pump the brakes on distracted driving.
Typically, mom does know best, so it's probably smart to listen to her.
