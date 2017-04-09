BUZZWORTHY

'Messages from Mom' freeway signs try to curb distracted driving

This sign is displayed on Interstate 5 in Oregon (Credit: Oregon Department of Transportation )

MEDFORD, Oregon (WTVD) --
Ever feel like your mom is always watching you? Well, now many Oregon drivers feel like their moms are with them while they're driving on Interstate 5... kind of.

In April, the Oregon Department of Transportation rolled out a new campaign that features freeway signs with mom-inspired advice like this sign that lit up I-5 on April 7.


According to WSCO, the project, dubbed "Messages From Mom," includes a variety of messages such as, "Drop the phone because I said so, that's why" and "Put the phone away, I'm going to count to 3."

The department says the signs are trying to pump the brakes on distracted driving.

Typically, mom does know best, so it's probably smart to listen to her.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societytrafficfreewaybuzzworthytrendingdistracted drivingOregon
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BUZZWORTHY
The Aurora Lights color the sky around the world
Dad Photoshops 'marginally dangerous' images of daughter
Kids who dress up as superheroes have this in common
5-year-old has a Costco-themed birthday party
More buzzworthy
SOCIETY
Rockets power dancer gets surprise proposal
5K in Raleigh honors slain Chapel Hill student
Utah girl with Alopecia dazzles at school's 'crazy hair day'
Wake Schools worker uses CPR to save custodian's life
More Society
Top Stories
Cary police investigate hit and run
Palm Sunday church bombings in Egypt kill 43, wound dozens
Car careens off 15-501 in Durham, lands in the woods
Teen dies trying skateboard stunt in Palos Verdes Estates
Download the ABC11/AccuWeather app!
NC officer arrested, accused of choking girlfriend
Fresh Express recalls salad after dead bat found inside
Show More
5 children hurt as bounce house goes airborne in SC
Trump defends decision not to hit runway on Syrian airbase
Not so silent night: Dallas emergency siren system hacked
NC residents hold vigil for victims of Syrian strikes
Bryan Bickell to retire from NHL after returning from MS fight
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
PHOTOS: U.S. launches missiles against Syria
PHOTOS: Tar Heels return home after national championship win
PHOTOS: UNC plays Gonzaga for national title
More Photos