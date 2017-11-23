  • LIVE VIDEO LIVE: The Durham Rescue Mission getting ready to kick off their 43rd Annual Thanksgiving Community Dinner
PAY IT FORWARD

More than $200,000 raised to help Philly homeless man who used last $20 to help woman

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 5 a.m. on Nov. 22, 2017. (WPVI)

WPVI
PHILADELPHIA --
It's an incredible story of paying it forward after a random act of kindness.

Kate McClure's car ran out of gas one night on I-95, on her way into Philadelphia.

She got out of her car and started making her way towards the nearest gas station. That's when she met Johnny.

"Johnny sits on the side of the road every day, holding a sign. He saw me pull over and knew something was wrong. He told me to get back in the car and lock the doors. A few minutes later, he comes back with a red gas can," Kate said.

He had used his last $20 to help Kate make it home safe.

"Johnny did not ask me for a dollar, and I couldn't repay him at that moment because I didn't have any cash," Kate said.

She was determined to pay him back. She started by stopping by his spot and repaying him for the gas, she gave him a jacket, gloves, a hat, and warm socks.

Kate later discovered that Johnny is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, as well as a former firefighter and paramedic.

She wanted to do more. So, Kate created a gofundme page to help him out.

Kate is using the money to help Johnny find a place to rent, get a car and a job.

"(I) truly believe that all Johnny needs is one little break. Hopefully with your help I can be the one to give it to him," she said.

Since then nearly 6,000 people have donated, and more than $200,000 has been raised.

Kate provided an update Wednesday night after the outpouring of support:

"Tonight we took Johnny shopping for some essentials!! We got him In a hotel for the holiday weekend while we decide where his new HOME will be!!!! Mark and I would like to say thank you for the tremendous wave of support this has received. This has surpassed our wildest expectations. Johnny would like to add.... mmmmm better yet, you're just going to have to wait until he's ready for his debut You guys are amazing! I hope everyone has a great holiday!! You'll be hearing from Johnny soon."

If you would like to help Johnny too, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/hvv4r-paying-it-forward

---------------------------------
ABC11 has decided to slowly reduce the number of stories on the website that have a comments section. We believe very strongly that our audience should have an opportunity to discuss and debate events in our world, however, we have not been able to moderate the comments as well as we would like. Instead of hosting a platform that could allow a few loud and ugly voices to dominate a conversation, we want to encourage everyone to join us on our social media platforms and speak out there. Facebook: facebook.com/ABC11 Twitter: twitter.com/ABC11_WTVD

Related Topics:
societyphiladelphia newshomelesscharitypay it forwardfeel good
PAY IT FORWARD
Garner business owner 'Paying it Ford' after her own struggle
Preteen who beat cancer knits 'hats of hope' for others
Stranger's kindness allows paralyzed man to 'walk' again
Free meal makes up for woman's terrible day
More pay it forward
SOCIETY
Sandhills nonprofits desperate for holiday help, donations
13 ways to explain why 'The Elf on the Shelf' didn't move
Wake sheriff shares thank-you letter from appreciative student
Wake Forest light fight champs ready for light display
More Society
Top Stories
Three shot during shootout in Cross Creek Mall parking lot
Body found on Durham Freeway after possible hit-and-run
Trump tweets 'Happy Thanksgiving,' presents his report card
BUNDLE UP! Cold Thanksgiving and Black Friday
1-year-old NC boy found OK following alleged abduction
Girl squeezes mom's hand to say 'I love you' after brain aneurysm
Garner thief steals charity money in overnight crime spree
Person killed in crash on E. Franklin Street in Chapel Hill
Show More
Wake Co man kidnapped, forced to withdraw money from ATM
Wake County deputies respond to road rage shooting
I-Team: Farmers still high on hemp after first-year struggles
Raleigh trainer accused of inappropriately touching underage client
Images released of Cary pickpocket suspects
More News
Top Video
Garner thief steals charity money in overnight crime spree
I-Team: Farmers still high on hemp after first-year struggles
Fayetteville cousins have babies same day, hospital
Wake sheriff shares thank-you letter from appreciative student
More Video