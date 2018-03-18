SOCIETY

More than 40 percent of North Carolinians not born here

The North Carolina flag (Shutterstock)

UNC demographers say that more than four out of 10 North Carolina residents were born elsewhere.

The Carolina Population Center at UNC-Chapel Hill said in a recent blog post that the percentage of the state's population born elsewhere has risen by a percentage point to 43 percent. They based it off data from the Census Bureau's American Community Survey.

The demographers found that in eighteen counties, more than half the population was born outside the state. Coastal Currituck County that includes the northern stretches of the Outer Banks has the highest percentage of non-native residents, with about three-quarters born outside of the state.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Edgecombe County had the highest percentage of North Carolina natives living there, at about 80 percent.
