SOCIETY

Most and least patriotic states in America

WalletHub.com used 13 key indicators to determine their list of most patriotic states. (Shutterstock)

Which state has the most national pride? According to a new list released by WalletHub.com, Virginia is the most patriotic state in America and New Jersey is the least patriotic state.

The website used 13 key indicators including veteran population, volunteer rates and percent of voting population to determine their list.

After Virginia, Alaska, Wyoming, South Carolina and Colorado round out the top five. New York, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Illinois join New Jersey at the bottom of the list.

