We sometimes have issues standing up straight, but we have no problems at all showing our American pride-Happy 4th! #4thofJuly pic.twitter.com/u5yOwE2FAQ — Jack Fischer (@Astro2fish) July 4, 2017

NASA's Peggy Whitson and Jack Fischer donned their red, white and blue while flying among the stars.The pair posed for a patriotic photo shoot to celebrate the Fourth of July. Both shared on social media about the fun poses they thought up while modeling their American flag pants.This is Fischer's first long-term mission to the International Space Station, and Whitson's third.