BURNSVILLE, North Carolina --A hard-working fast food employee got a big show of respect in her small community.
According to WLOS, Emma Peterson has worked at Hardee's in Burnsville, North Carolina, for 25 years.
To thank her for the love and support she shows the community, Yancey County held a ceremony in her honor, including appearances from mayors past and present.
When people have a craving for a side of humanity, Peterson is right there to dish it out. The community calls her the heart of Hardee's.
She's up at each day at 4 a.m. making biscuits with four simple ingredients: flour, butter, love, and faith.
"I bless the biscuits when I'm rolling them out," Peterson explained. "And ask the Lord to help the hands that make it and to feed the people that's eating it."
When it comes to fast food, people rarely slow down to show appreciation, but they did for Peterson.
"Miss Biscuit Maker, how are you?" mayor Theresa Coletta said as she walked into the ceremony.
Peterson hasn't missed a day of work in 25 years. Co-workers said she even walks to work in bad weather.
"(That's) quite an accomplishment, thank you," said Wanda Proffitt, of the Yancey County Economic Development Commission. "And I'm sure without Emma and her biscuit making, this place wouldn't be the same."
"You know, a lot of these people that order these biscuits to go, they never see her," said former mayor Danny McIntosh said. "They don't know where they come from."
But folks who do know said they feel as blessed as the biscuits.
