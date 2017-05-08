SOCIETY

Goldsboro dad's hilarious reaction to gender reveal becomes internet sensation

A Goldsboro father is making headlines after his reaction to finding out the sex of his newborn child was posted on Facebook. (WTVD)

GOLDSBORO, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A Goldsboro father is quickly becoming an internet sensation for his awesome reaction to his wife gave birth.

Like most parents, Marvin Duré and his wife Magniola were excited to welcome their new baby into the world.

However, the military couple decided to go old school and wait to know the gender of the baby.

It appears that Marvin's sweet and priceless reaction was recorded by hospital staff at Wayne Memorial Hospital.

In the video, Marvin eyes widen and he jumps as newborn cries fill the room and the baby finally emerges into the world.

He sways back in forth shouting "Oh," as nurses excitedly ask him "Tell us, what is it?"

Marvin excitedly leans over towards his wide and yells, "It's a girl!"



According to Magniola's Facebook, Melodie Faith Duré was born April 25. She was 7 pounds, 2 ounces, and 22 inches long.



The video has been viewed more than 23,000 times on YouTube.

Magniola posted about the birth on her Facebook page saying, "Mommy, daddy, and baby are recovering well and will catch up with everyone soon."

