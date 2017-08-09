A downtown Raleigh park honoring African American heritage and contributions to North Carolina is one step closer to becoming a reality.The board of directors for North Carolina Freedom Park have entered the fundraising phase of the project that will cost $5 million.Durham-based architect Phil Freelon with Perkins + Will designed a new concept for the park that will be located at the corner of Wilmington and Lane Streets, across from the legislative building."It was a nice design," said Reginald Hodges, board member, of the earlier plans for Freedom Park. "But it was one that focused on slavery and the Jim Crow era and civil rights era. We wanted to do something that was positive and future looking."The park will feature a video display projected onto the side of the North Carolina State Archives building, and five walkways converging at a large tower deemed the Beacon of Freedom.The board expects to raise the necessary funds by next year and have the project completed in 2020."It will be accessible to anyone who values freedom, who understands that there's a cost for freedom," said Reginald Hildebrand, NC Freedom Park board member. "They can be here and reflect on that, be inspired by that and think about that in terms of their own experience."