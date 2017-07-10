CHARLOTTE NEWS

NC mother meets son 100 days after giving birth, having heart surgery

Danielle Gaither and her son, K.V., meet for the first time (CreditL WSOC )

CHARLOTTE --
Doctors and nurses at Carolinas Healthcare System made a bold decision that helped to save the lives of a mother and her unborn son.

Danielle Gaither, 31, was pregnant and went to the emergency department more than three months ago with chest pains caused by a high-risk medical condition, WSOC reports.

Doctors said she was minutes away from losing her own life and had a less than one percent chance of surviving in the operating room.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

"The gold standard of treating aortic dissection is circulatory arrest, which is a surgical technique that stops blood circulation," said doctor Jeko Madjarov. "But Danielle's son needed blood flow in order to survive. This case was extremely rare."

The team at Carolinas Healthcare System made the call to perform two surgeries at the same time.

Doctors delivered her baby and she received emergency open heart surgery. It took a team of more than 15 nurses and doctors and six hours in the operating room.

Gaither's son, K.V., was born prematurely and is now a healthy baby at home with his family.

Gaither met him for the first time in June, 111 days after he was born.

"It was a miracle that I had my baby," Gaither said. "I'm glad that I'm here and I thank Dr. Madjarov and the team, along with God, for saving my life."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societypregnancypregnant womannorth carolina newscharlotte newsCharlotte
Load Comments
CHARLOTTE NEWS
Charlotte teacher arrested for sex acts with a student
Dead man found on train track in Charlotte
NC teen missing for over a year reunited with family
Mom who tried to smother child has medical background
More charlotte news
SOCIETY
Couple replaces lost wedding photos decades later
Photo of purported pierced baby sparks debate
Malala Yousafzai joins Twitter after finishing school
Adorable elephant tries handstand in water
More Society
Top Stories
Woman sought in I-95 rest area assault, attempted robbery
Prosecutor says man can't blame father for murders
How to save big on Amazon's Prime Day
Judge OKs completion of huge house on NC Outer Banks
Crash downs power lines, closes Raleigh roadway
Back to school today for some students
Missing swimmer found along North Carolina beach
Show More
Man wanted in Raleigh stabbing arrested in Maryland
Conway: No meaningful information received in Trump Jr.'s meeting with Russian lawyer
Woman injured in officer-involved shooting on I-40
Police: Man cuts woman with scissors, tries to rape her
Search underway for suspects who robbed Food Lion
More News
Photos
Museum exhibits lowrider cars, artwork they've inspired
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
PHOTOS: The graduates of 2017
More Photos