North Carolina police officer responding to complaint, ends up sliding in on fun

NC police officer takes a plunge on Slip and Slide

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Not everyone in one Asheville neighborhood was excited when their street was cordoned off for an annual Fourth of July block party, so they called police.

This year, parents built a giant water slide, according to WLOS.

Police officers responding to the street complaint, addressed neighbors' concerns, and stressed safety, before joining in on the fun by taking a turn.

Video shows an officer and a child testing out the slide after making sure it was far enough off the road so vehicles could also pass.

The police department even took to Twitter saying, "Well, it was hot."


No citations were issued.
