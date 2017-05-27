SOCIETY

WATCH: Durham teacher gives special needs student sweet Open Mic performance

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
One Orange County student got the surprise of a lifetime thanks to his sweet, choir teacher.

Donovan is a special needs student at Durham High School and his choir teacher, Rachel FitzSimons, wanted to something special for him for his final Open Mic performance.

So, she gathered up some teachers and administrators and chopped up a ton of fruit to help him perform his favorite song, "Fruit Salad," but the Wiggles.

FitzSimons said since Donovan performs the song at every Open Mic, it became a running joke in the class.

The stunt was well received and FirzSimons said that she's happy she was able to pull it off.

"Shout out to all these awesome people for confusing adolescents and embarrassing yourself with me," FirzSimons said.

