North Carolina veterans to receive France's highest honor

North Carolina veterans receiving France's highest honor in Raleigh (ABC11 Reporter Gloria Rodriguez)

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Three World War II veterans from North Carolina will receive France's highest honor-the National Order of the Legion of Honor.

The ceremony is taking place at the North Carolina State Capitol in Raleigh at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The honorees are: Staff Sergeant John Dewitt Waters from Casar; Sergeant Earnest B. Moore from Yanceyville and Seaman First Class Irvin "Buck" Price from Tarboro. They will receive the rank of Knight.

The honor is meant to express France's gratitude to those who liberated it from oppression from 1944-1945, according to a statement from the Consulate General of France in Atlanta.

It will be presented by Louis de Corail, the new Consul General of France to the U.S. Southeast. Governor Roy Cooper is expected to deliver remarks at the ceremony.

The National Order of the Legion of Honor was established in 1802 by Napolean Bonaparte.

