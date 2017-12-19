SOCIETY

North Carolina woman honored for her work to empower people with disabilities

WILMINGTON, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A North Carolina mother has so much to be proud of - Amy Wright is CNN's 2017 Hero of the Year.

Wright earned the honor Sunday night in New York City.

Two of her children were born with Down syndrome.

She decided to become an advocate for people with disabilities soon after.

Wright opened Bitty & Beau's Coffee shop -- named after her kids -- in Wilmington in January 2016.

RELATED: NCSU student opening coffee shop run by individuals with special needs

About 40 people with physical and intellectual challenges work there under her watch.

"People with disabilities have been in the shadows for too long, but no more! Thank you CNN for this incredible honor," Wright said after receiving the award. "To my two youngest children, Bitty and Beau, who are my inspiration, I want you to know because I know you're watching at home tonight Bitty and Beau, that I would not change you for the world but I would change the world for you."

As the newest CNN hero, Wright will receive $100,000 to grow her cause.
