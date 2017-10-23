SOCIETY

NC State students reunite Raleigh woman with lost engagement ring

A Raleigh woman has been reunited with her engagement ring after losing it at the NC State Farmers Market (WTVD)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
ABC11 was there Monday as a Raleigh woman was reunited with her engagement ring she lost at the NC State Farmers Market last week.



Lisa McManus had tears in her eyes as she hugged the two NC State University students who found the ring and worked to get it back to her.

McManus said she bought flowers for her fiancé's grandfather at the Farmers Market last Thursday; with her hands full on her way back to the car, she didn't notice the ring had slipped off her finger.

"Luckily, my fiancé was really nice about it," said McManus. "He said, 'It's only a ring,' but he's also very organized, so I think he was probably like, 'How'd you lose it?'"

Cara Mathers, a NCSU graduate student, ended up parking in the spot where the ring fell.

"I opened the door and then right there was something shiny," she said. "So, I picked it up. I was like, 'Oh my God, this is a beautiful ring. Someone's gonna be missing this.'"

Mathers' roommate, Alexa Kelly posted to Facebook, asking the person who lost an engagement ring in the parking lot to contact her with the description.

Within hours, the mother of the bride-to-be claimed the ring, relieved.

"It's so exciting," McManus said with the ring back on her finger. "I thought it was lost forever. I got so lucky. Thank you so much."
