New Trend Alert: Pop-up weddings in the Triangle!

When it comes to wedding options for couples that don't want to invest time, money, and the stress of planning a big wedding, there are always other options like eloping, going to the courthouse, or going to Las Vegas.
Now, there is another option many couples are turning to - a Pop-up Wedding. Think of it as an all-inclusive, quick, easy, and affordable wedding that is all about the couple and not the guests. You simply pop in to the venue, get married, and pop out. Voila!
The key is simplicity. In the Triangle, Mad Dash Weddings has been putting on pop-up weddings at the historic Mims House in Holly Springs for about a year. The new way to do weddings has become a very popular option for couples.
A pop-up wedding is a great chance to say, 'Hey, here, take the reins. I just want to show up and get married and not have to worry about pleasing everybody else and just celebrate having a wedding,'" explained Mad Dash Co-Founder Priscilla Erwin.
Erwin and her business partner, Brooke Everhart say a pop-up wedding cuts down on the numerous meetings couples have to attend to plan a wedding and it also gives couples the option of a wedding with guests without the major financial or emotional investment that comes with wedding planning.
"We start at $2,500 dollars," Everhart explained. "Depending on what they add on they can range from $2,500 to about $15,000-but even still at $15,000 that's still a steal considering what you get. For those who are eloping this is a perfect option for them."
Everhart said the price is a huge benefit to busy couples.
"This way, they still get their family pictures, they still get their day, but they don't have to go broke doing it. They can still have their dad walk them down the isle, still have that moment with mom putting on the dress all of those things are so involved but, they haven't had nine months in the planning process leading up to that," Everhart said.
Couples make a Pinterest board for the planners to show them their style. They also fill out a detailed questionnaire and pick a theme to help the planners create an ideal wedding.
Brides and grooms must love an element of surprise. They see it all come together when the arrive for their big day.
