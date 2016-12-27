NEW YEAR'S EVE

New Year's Eve events around the Triangle

Still trying to figure out how to ring in the new year? Here's some of the events going on around the Triangle on Dec. 31.

RALEIGH

First Night Raleigh - It's the biggest event in the area where you can see the Raleigh Acorn lowered at midnight. Thousands flock to downtown Raleigh each year for the event. There will be over 100 performers as well as rides and other activities.

NYE event at the Raleigh Sheraton - Presented by iHeartMedia, it's the Triangle's 'official' New Year's Eve event. There will be 3 ballrooms with DJs playing a variety of music. You'll be able to see the acorn drop from the party.

New Year's Eve at Solas - Ring in 2017 in style at Solas. It boasts 3 levels along with DJs, light effects, and VIP bars.

Rockin' Raleigh New Year's Eve Countdown - Enjoy premium drinks and all night hors d'oeuvres along with a champagne toast at midnight. The event offers DJs and an 80s/90s cover band

DURHAM

Live Globally Monte Carlo NYE Benefit Party - The organization Live Globally is holding a fundraising event. The group says they are dedicated to building creating and supporting sustainable programs for the well-being of communities locally and globally. The event will have prizes and a silent auctions along with live music and dancing.

NYE Masquerade at Uptown Bar & Lounge - There will be a live band and food to start, followed by a DJ and a champagne toast at midnight. VIP booths are available.

Timeless: NYE 2017 - An open bar event paid for by A.C.T. productions at Will's Social Bistro & Lounge on Miami Boulevard. There will be two rooms, two DJs, and a breakfast bar for VIP guests.

CHAPEL HILL

New Year's Eve murder mystery party - The WXYZ bar at the Aloft Hotel is hosting Murder at the Masquerade, a real life game of clue. Enjoy the fun as you try to figure out who did it.

Night Lights at the Planetarium- For some family fun, head to Morehead Planetarium in downtown Chapel Hill from 2 - 6 p.m. for special shows, dance performances and children's activities. There will also be food trucks.

Dinner at Crossroads - Celebrate with a three-course meal at the Carolina Inn. Toast the New Year with a champagne toast.

MOUNT OLIVE

Mt. Olive Pickle Company, Inc. will hold its annual New Year's Eve Pickle Drop Saturday, December 31, 2016 at the Corner of Cucumber & Vine in Mount Olive. Live music will start at 5:30, and the evening will also include line dancing and free refreshments. The pickle comes down the pole at 7 p.m. - which is midnight GMT.

EASTOVER

Eastover New Year's Eve Flea Drop - Join the Town of Eastover for their annual New Year's Eve Flea Drop. In prior years, attendees have watched as a 3-foot-tall, 30-pound ceramic flea drops. As the clock strikes midnight and the big flea hits the bottom, a replica 1861 cannon will be fired.

Want your event added to this list? Email us at digitalhelp@abc11.com
