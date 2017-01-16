SOCIETY

What are the odds? Mom, dad, son all share a birthday

In the photo taken Dec. 24, 2016, by Luke Gardner with his cellphone on a timer, Luke and Hillary Gardner pose with their son Cade Lee in Baldwyn, Mississippi. (Luke Gardner via AP)

BALDWYN, Miss. --
Luke and Hillary Gardner never have a problem remembering each other's birthday. After all, the husband and wife were born the same day. And so was their son, 27 years later this past December.

The odds of that happening are about one in 133,000, statisticians say. And that's a lot less likely than getting hit by lightning sometime in your lifetime, which some put at roughly one in 12,000.

They weren't aiming at a joint birthday when their son Cade Lee Gardner was conceived, said Luke Gardner, an assistant pastor at a Baptist church in northeast Mississippi and a student at a nearby campus of New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary.

"I really didn't even put it together until we got pregnant," he said in a telephone interview Wednesday. "Then we realized, 'Oh, wow!'"

Using a smartphone app, he said, his wife calculated a due date of Dec. 15, three days before their joint birthday. Her obstetrician called it for Dec. 19.

So the couple from Baldwyn, Mississippi, got in some exercise to try to hurry the baby up a bit. The night of Dec. 17, Gardner said, "we went walking" around the parking lot at First Baptist Church of Baldwyn, where Gardner is outreach pastor.

Whether or not the exercise sped things up, Cade was born at 10:01 a.m. on Dec. 18 - exactly 27 years after his parents' birthdate.

"Hillary is exactly six hours older than me," Luke Gardner said. She was born at 8:10 a.m. and her husband at 2:10 p.m. on Dec. 18, 1989.

They learned about their shared birthday before they started dating, while just part of a group of friends who hung out together.

"I saw it on a Facebook page first and asked about it," Gardner said. "I couldn't really believe it when I saw it. I had to confirm it with her."

The chance of meeting someone born the same day as you is one in 365, explained Tumulesh Solanky, chair of the math department at the University of New Orleans. He said the chance of two people being born on the same day and having a baby on their birthday is about 1/365 times 1/365.

"That comes out to .0000000751 - seven zeros and then 751," or about 7.5 in a million, he said, which comes to about one in 133,000. Statisticians note that this ignores such factors as leap years and the fact that births are not evenly spaced throughout the year.

Gardner joked that if he and Hillary Gardner have more children, they may have to try for December.

"If we have any more kids, if we don't get pregnant in March, we'll have to wait till the next year," he said.
Related Topics:
societybirthdayfamilyu.s. & worldbirthbaby
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Wedding photos of the year contest winners
Wrecker used to pull 1,500 lb cow from pool
Homeowner stops burglary from 7,000 miles away
Durham police make boy's birthday wish come true
More Society
Top Stories
Triangle honors legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Wife of Orlando nightclub shooter arrested
Police: 5 killed in shooting at Mexican nightclub
Report: Madoff capitalizing off hot chocolate in prison
Water main breaks impacting traffic in Durham
Nanny allegedly burns 2-year-old with curling iron
Cargo Plane Crashes in Kyrgyzstan, Killing 33
Show More
PHOTOS: Cargo plane crash kills dozens in Kyrgyzstan
Man shot in home near NC Central
Shot fired during home invasion in Raleigh
Man charged with DWI in US-70 wreck in Johnston County
Woman pinned between car, gas pump in NY crash dies
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Cargo plane crash kills dozens in Kyrgyzstan
Students hurt in crash with Wayne County school bus
PHOTOS: Durham's new national historic landmark
PHOTOS: Your pics of the winter storm
More Photos