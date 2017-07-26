Los Angeles couple Karen Chan and Clayton Lee didn't want to follow the norm when they tied to knot, so they decided to smash tradition in the form of a piñata shaped like a wedding cake..In front of approximately 180 guests at La Chureya, a luxury villa in Palm Springs, California, the couple took turns whacking the piñata until Mexican treats, bubble blowers, party poppers, and little booze filled chocolates came pouring out."It was also an act of semi-rebellion against traditions. We just wanted to do our own thing," Lee said.