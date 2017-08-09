In a bizarre twist of events, newlyweds from New Jersey are looking for a couple who crashed their wedding over the weekend - not to call them out, but to meet them.The wedding happened Sunday at the Rock Island Lake Club in Sparta, and several photos captured the uninvited guests.The wedding couple's maid of honor, Aimee Boardman, said a tall man with blonde hair caught her attention. She didn't recognize him from the bride's side of the family, and said he just didn't seem to fit in.Here's the story in Boardman's words:See that photo here:Here's a look at the card, which included a $1 gift the crashers called a "buck for luck":It reads:"They did not try to go unnoticed at the wedding, they asked for an extra seat at the table they sat at, they ate dinner, drank, danced (even convincing people at their table to dance and even danced with the bride's nieces)," Boardman said. "Unbelievable!"