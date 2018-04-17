BUZZWORTHY

NFL player takes teen to prom for special-needs students

NFL player Don Jones poses with Lindsey Preston before taking her to the prom (Credit: Kristi Martin via AP)

MOULTON, Ala --
A special-needs student had a one-of-a-kind prom date when an NFL player returned to his home county in Alabama to take her to the dance.

Don Jones is a 27-year-old defensive back for the San Francisco 49ers who is from Lawrence County.

He tells WBRC-TV it was a "blessing" to go to the prom Friday night with 18-year-old Lindsey Preston, who has Down syndrome.

Jones is a family friend. His mother taught Preston in elementary school.

Preston's mom, Kristi Martin, tells The Associated Press that Jones danced with all the students and "made everybody feel special."

Jones played at Arkansas State before going pro. He has played for the Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypromspecial needs childrennflfeel goodbuzzworthytrendingAlabama
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
BUZZWORTHY
Have mercy! Baby Stamos is here!
WATCH: Tornado knocks car off road; couple says seat belts saved them
True love: George H.W. Bush's letter to Barbara
Walmart yodeling kid yodels his way to Coachella
More buzzworthy
SOCIETY
Man proposes to girlfriend during bridal fashion show
Restaurateur's daughter recalls growing up with the Bushes
I-Team: Garbage piling up in Neuse River
Former first fady Barbara Bush in failing health
More Society
Top Stories
Seven charged with trafficking in Rocky Mount motel heroin bust
NWS confirms EF1 tornado touched down in Wendell
North Carolina mom, children infected with salmonella after eating recalled eggs
NC highway marker to honor refuge for Jews fleeing Germany
$700K worth of fake cosmetics seized by LAPD contained feces
Headless doll triggers major police operation in Germany
Fire destroys Fayetteville couple's 'dream home'
National Weather Service confirms EF2 tornado in Greensboro with 135 mph winds
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
Raleigh man dies after being shot in chest, police say
Fayetteville council votes to begin process to remove embattled member
Two taxi drivers stabbed in Durham during the weekend
35 reported cases of E. coli linked to romaine lettuce: CDC
More News