No charges in Alton Sterling's fatal shooting

Louisiana's attorney general has ruled out criminal charges against two Baton Rouge police officers in the fatal shooting of a black man whose death fueled widespread protests. (WTVD)

BATON ROUGE, La. --
Louisiana's attorney general has ruled out criminal charges against two Baton Rouge police officers in the fatal shooting of a black man whose death fueled widespread protests.

Attorney General Jeff Landry's announcement Tuesday comes nearly 11 months after the Justice Department ruled out federal criminal charges in Alton Sterling's July 2016 death.

Officer Blane Salamoni shot and killed Sterling during a struggle outside a convenience store where the 37-year-old black man was selling homemade CDs. Officer Howie Lake II helped wrestle Sterling to the ground, but Lake didn't fire his gun.
