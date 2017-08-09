SOCIETY

'No cops': Gym posts sign banning police officers, military members

This sign, banning cops and CrossFit, was hung outside of a Georgia gym (Credit: WGHP)

ATLANTA, Georgia --
A Georgia gym owner is facing backlash after banning police officers and military members.

According to WGHP, Jim Chambers put a sign outside EAV Barbell Club in Atlanta that reads, "No ... cops."

"It was really just that the vulgarity in that sign and that seems to bring it out for people," Chambers told WXIA.

He said the gym has had a "No Cop" policy since it opened. Chambers said active members of the military also aren't eligible for a membership.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Chambers has since taken the sign down but said it is all a political statement.

He plans to replace the "No Cop" sign without the explicit language.

See the original sign on gym's Instagram.

Chambers said that most members are minorities and are uncomfortable with law enforcement.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societygympolicetrendingmilitaryGeorgia
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Mom crochets disney princess blankets
Newlyweds want to meet couple who crashed wedding, left $1 gift
Wake Tech's cooking 'boot camp' transforms lives of homeless
Backlash: Husband writes body-positive post on curvy wife
More Society
Top Stories
Police ID petite woman who robbed store with large gun
Raleigh woman jailed in Honduras returning home
Family says hospital sent them dead daughter's bloody clothes
FBI executed search warrant at Paul Manafort's home in Russia probe
AC repair leaves Apex homeowner with questions
Pair allegedly sold moonshine on Facebook
Panthers preseason opener: What to watch for
NOAA: 2017 Atlantic hurricane season most active since 2010
Show More
Police: Mom left special needs son, 10, in woods
DEPUTY: NC teen murdered man, set home on fire to hide body
Flea medication mix-up almost kills 2 cats, owner says
Deputies ID woman found in lake, investigating as homicide
Did you know Cary has one of the world's top chocolatiers?
More News
Photos
'Ninja Warrior' course a big hit in the Triangle
PHOTOS: Football camps open in the Triangle
PHOTOS: Durham Downtown YMCA evacuated
PHOTOS: New Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh
More Photos