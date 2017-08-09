ATLANTA, Georgia --A Georgia gym owner is facing backlash after banning police officers and military members.
According to WGHP, Jim Chambers put a sign outside EAV Barbell Club in Atlanta that reads, "No ... cops."
"It was really just that the vulgarity in that sign and that seems to bring it out for people," Chambers told WXIA.
He said the gym has had a "No Cop" policy since it opened. Chambers said active members of the military also aren't eligible for a membership.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Chambers has since taken the sign down but said it is all a political statement.
He plans to replace the "No Cop" sign without the explicit language.
See the original sign on gym's Instagram.
Chambers said that most members are minorities and are uncomfortable with law enforcement.