North Carolina lottery leaders hope a new draw game that started this past weekend will attract new players while producing more net profits for public education.Carolina Keno began Sunday at several hundred outlets statewide, primarily at bars, restaurants and some convenience stores where patrons often socialize.Keno drawings occur every five minutes and cover numbers one to 80. Players fill out a form to decide how many of the 20 numbers that get chosen they'll try to pick. Ticket prices start at $1. North Carolina Education Lottery officials estimate keno will generate another $31 million for the schools in its first full year.Keno begins as the multi-state Mega Millions drawing doubles its base ticket price to $2 starting Saturday.