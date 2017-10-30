SOCIETY

North Carolina has a new lottery draw game called Carolina Keno

RALEIGH, North Carolina --
North Carolina lottery leaders hope a new draw game that started this past weekend will attract new players while producing more net profits for public education.

Carolina Keno began Sunday at several hundred outlets statewide, primarily at bars, restaurants and some convenience stores where patrons often socialize.

Keno drawings occur every five minutes and cover numbers one to 80. Players fill out a form to decide how many of the 20 numbers that get chosen they'll try to pick. Ticket prices start at $1. North Carolina Education Lottery officials estimate keno will generate another $31 million for the schools in its first full year.

Keno begins as the multi-state Mega Millions drawing doubles its base ticket price to $2 starting Saturday.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societylotteryRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Coats, scarves needed for homeless this winter
Program helps provide homeless relief from extreme cold
Worker wears black face 'costume' at Staples store
Locked inside beer cooler, man starts drinking
More Society
Top Stories
Coats, scarves needed for homeless this winter
Kevin Spacey apologizes after allegation of sexual advance on 14-year-old
Deadly motorcycle accident closes part of Wade Avenue
Chilly Monday, but will it warm up for Halloween?
Wounded soldier's wife expected to testify against Bergdahl
Raleigh police investigate shooting
Orange Co. deputies investigate fatal shooting
Car slams into Wake County beauty supply store
Show More
Couple who survived Las Vegas shooting die in car crash
Parents accused of locking disabled teen in room for 2 years
Worker wears black face 'costume' at Staples store
Mom 1 year sober after overdose photo went viral
House fire in Apex causes significant damage
More News
Photos
1 in custody, 3 at large in Morrisville Sheetz armed robbery
PHOTOS: Rescuing big cats in Chatham County
PHOTOS: Mountain fall leaves on display
It's the last day of the NC State Fair!
More Photos