North Carolinians honor the fallen on Memorial Day

Raleigh's Memorial Day event

RALEIGH
People across North Carolina paused Monday to remember the men and women who died protecting our freedom in war.

Memorial Day is a time of reflection for the friends and families of those soldiers. We honor their sacrifice and their memories live on in the people they left behind.

If you are in Durham, head to the Durham County Administration Building/Old Durham County Courthouse at 9 a.m. to participate in ceremonies honoring our soldiers.



A similar event will be held at 9 at Harnett County Veterans Park beside the Harnett County Courthouse in Lillington.

In Spring Lake, community members will gather at Veteran's Park at 10 o'clock.

Also at 10, an event will take place at the Gazebo Park in the Town of Butner.

And at 11, The Tar Heel Detachment 733 of the Marine Corps League Department of North Carolina will host a wreath-laying ceremony to honor all veterans at the NC Veteran's monument near the state capitol in Raleigh.

The Ernest F. Hart American Legion Post 90 will host a Memorial Day Service at the Granville County Veteran Memorial at City Hall in Oxford at 11 a.m.

The Johnston County Council of Veterans Organizations is sponsoring a Memorial Day Ceremony on at 11:00 a.m. inside the courthouse in Smithfield.

The Garner Memorial Day observance will begin at 1:30pm. at the Garner Veterans Memorial, at Lake Benson Park.

If you live in Cary, go to Veterans Freedom Park at 2:30 this afternoon for a ceremony honoring our heroes.

