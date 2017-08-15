SOCIETY

Obama's Charlottesville message one of the most liked tweets in history

United States former President Barack Obama leaves after giving his speech at the "Seeds&Chips - Global Food Innovation" summit, in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, May 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Former President Barack Obama's twitter response to a deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, is on track to make history.

Obama shared the words of former South African president Nelson Mandela in a series of posts on Twitter.

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion..." Obama wrote. The tweet featured a photograph of Obama peering into a window filled with young children of a number of racial backgrounds. By Tuesday morning, the tweet had more than 2.4 million likes, making it the second most-liked tweet of all time.


In subsequent tweets, Obama continued the quote, which read: "People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love... For love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite." The phrases are a line of text from Mandela's autobiography, "Long Walk to Freedom."

According to Twitter-tracking site Favstar, the former president's tweet was the second-most-liked tweet of all time, surpassing talk show host Ellen Degeneres' selfie tweet at the Academy Awards back in 2014. Ariana Grande's tweet following a deadly bombing at her concert in England holds the top spot with 2.7 million likes.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societybarack obamanelson mandelacharlottesville demonstrationstwitter
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Homelessness partnership becomes charity ball recipient
Girl born blind inspires with her singing
Millennials spending a lot on bachelor parties
Three Cary churches unite for Charlottesville vigil
More Society
Top Stories
Woman says she helped pull down Durham Confederate statue
In NC, local officials can't remove Confederate memorials
Confederate flag removed from toppled statue in Durham
Wilson man charged in Christmas Eve quadruple murder
Orange County Board of Education bans Confederate flag
Who's behind these postcards?
Where to find the eclipse parties in the Carolinas
Harnett County sheriff IDs man, woman found dead in car
Show More
Man charged in Timothy McVeigh-style Oklahoma City bomb plot
Mannequins in Cary Belk arranged to resemble Nazi salute
Military identifies two Fort Bragg soldiers killed in Iraq
Trump says he's seriously considering pardoning former Sheriff Joe Arpaio
Morehead Planetarium preps for huge solar eclipse party
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Protesters march in Durham, tear down Confederate statue
PHOTOS: Charlottesville Confederate monument protest
'Ninja Warrior' course a big hit in the Triangle
PHOTOS: Football camps open in the Triangle
More Photos