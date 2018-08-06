SOCIETY

Obsessed with selfies? Experts say it could be a sign of a serious problem

EMBED </>More Videos

Snapcat surgery

By
Perfect teeth. Flawless skin. No warts or wrinkles. The images are becoming commonplace.

But now, doctors are raising the red flag about our obsession with our images on selfies and social media.

In fact, some doctors have coined an unofficial name for it: "Snapchat Dysmorphia."

According to an opinion piece in a recent edition of the JAMA Facial and Plastic Surgery, "The pervasiveness of these filtered images can take a toll on one's self-esteem, make one feel inadequate for not looking a certain way in the real world, and may even act as a trigger and lead to body dysmorphic disorder (BDD)."

They're seeing an increasing number of patients seeking cosmetic surgery for the express purpose of trying to look like their filtered images on selfies.

The medical experts are calling the trend "alarming," and say these altered images are "blurring the line between reality and fantasy" for some people.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societysnapchatselfie
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
5 can't-miss movies screening this week in Raleigh
Lowe's gifts lawn mower to 9-year-old robbed at lemonade stand
Expungement clinic in Fayetteville aims to get convictions cleared
More Society
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Alleged Fayetteville ISIS supporter to be sentenced
More News