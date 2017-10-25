FEEL GOOD

Officer helps child celebrate birthday after no one picks him up after school

Officer Darryl Robinson (Credit: Green Bay Police Department/Facebook)

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin --
A Wisconsin police officer is being praised after he helped a child celebrate his birthday after no one picked him up from school at the end of the day, WGHP reports.

According to the Green Bay Police Department's Facebook page, officer Darryl Robinson responded to the boy's school after school officials reported that he wasn't picked up Tuesday afternoon.

Officers said the boy's parent is incarcerated and there were no other known family members to contact.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

After the child told Robinson it was his birthday, the officer decided to try and make the day special. So, he took him out for a cheeseburger at McDonald's and for a joyride in his police car.

"Thanks to the owners of our local McDonald's, we were given free cheeseburger coupons to hand out in certain situations.," the Facebook post read. "Officer Robinson took the child for a meal at McDonald's and a ride around in the police car for his birthday."

The child's family was eventually located and he was dropped off.

"Thank you to Officer Robinson for taking some extra time to celebrate the child's birthday; we are proud to have him as part of the GBPD team!" the post concluded.

Retired police captain Bill Bongle commented on the post, acknowledging the officer's generous act.

"What a fine officer. No one is more committed to the community than Officer Darryl Robinson. That little boy will remember that for the rest of his life."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societybirthdaypolice officerfeel goodbuzzworthyWisconsin
Load Comments
FEEL GOOD
Exclusive: Zebulon family gets $25K check from Trump
Dogs deck out in elaborate costumes for Halloween
Wake County man makes 2nd trip to help Puerto Rico
Gold Star family not angry at Trump for late promise
More feel good
SOCIETY
NC nurse scales cliff during storms to get to hospital
Canadian man fined for singing '90s dance tune in car
Raleigh breaking ground soon on Moore Square renovation
NC Home Depot manager pays for disabled boy's Halloween costume
More Society
Top Stories
Man seen kicking kitten during NC home break-in
NAACP warns African Americans about travel on American Airlines
Utility worker clearing storm debris in NC dies
Do you know who killed this man?
Police: Vegas shooter's brother arrested for child porn
Judge allows parents to force-feed anorexic daughter
Police investigating new information in Cole Thomas case
NC man charged with killing girlfriend, unborn child
Show More
Angry officer goes berserk over closing chocolate store
Convicted rapist found working at rape counseling center
Fats Domino, rock 'n' roll pioneer has died at age 89
IL boy swept through drainage pipe after heavy rain
Audit: Wake deputies 'double-dipped' working state fair
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Rescuing big cats in Chatham County
PHOTOS: Mountain fall leaves on display
It's the last day of the NC State Fair!
PHOTOS: Are you brave enough for Panic Point?
More Photos