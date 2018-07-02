SOCIETY

Officer shows off back-flipping skills in uniform

EMBED </>More Videos

Officer Arthur Brown Jr. showed off his back-flipping skills in Washington D.C. (Arthur Brown Jr./Facebook)

Washington D.C. Metropolitan Officer Arthur Brown Jr. showed off his acrobatic skills with a spectacular backflip in front of a group of kids.

Brown said was on patrol with other officers when he saw a kid doing flips near Elvans Road. He wanted to show the kids that he was also able to do flips, something he did as a child growing up in Prince George's County, Maryland.

Brown shared the video on Facebook in hopes of sharing the importance of community policing.

"This day and age [kids] are being programmed via television, music, parents, and cellphones to dislike the police," Brown said. "Small stuff like this helps with people actually seeing officers for who they really are and not the uniform they wear."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypolice officerfeel good
SOCIETY
I-Team: Generation of WWII vets about to lose battle against time
Stretch and Flex: Construction workers start their day in a safe way
Rally turns violent in Portland, Oregon
North Carolinians driving to South Carolina to buy fireworks
More Society
Top Stories
Missing Raleigh 11-year-old was living on fruit, candy
18 hospitalized after being exposed to feces at Charlotte cookout
Cary Police warn residents about recent vehicle break-ins
Wake Co. mom thanks firefighters who saved child from hot car
Raleigh youth minister resigns after charges of assaulting son in grocery store
Wake County Animal Shelter nearing capacity
I-Team: Generation of WWII vets about to lose battle against time
Wake Co. woman becomes kidney donor to stranger, inspires transplant chain
Show More
VIDEO: SUV crashes into antique store, narrowly missing kids
'Total selfless act:' Man drowns while saving boy in Zebulon
Soccer team found alive after over a week trapped in Thailand cave
Harvey Weinstein hit with new sex assault charges
22-year-old has both legs amputated after tour boat explosion in Bahamas
More News